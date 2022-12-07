Join PortuGOAL’s Matthew Marshall and Tom Kundert as they discuss Portugal’s 6-1 win against Switzerland in the 2022 World Cup Round of 16 and look ahead to the Seleção’s quarter-final clash against Morocco.
Music in this episode is from Aerosmith's 1978 album ‘Live Bootleg’.
