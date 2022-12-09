In episode 73 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Eric Krakauer as they review Portugal’s dominant 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the round of 16.

Up for discussion is the prolific attacking style Portugal displayed in their victory, the dynamic play of Gonçalo Ramos and João Félix, more kudos for Fernando Santos (!!!) and the current status of Cristiano Ronaldo with the Seleção.

Finally, Danny and Eric preview the quarter-final match against Morocco and predict which 4 teams will make the semi-finals.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

To watch the show on YouTube click on the screen below.

Related: Gonçalo Ramos hat-trick helps Portugal smash Switzerland 6-1 in the 2022 World Cup Round of 16

Related: Portugal vs Switzerland - Player Ratings

Related: Portugal 6-1 Switzerland match reaction: “Not in my wildest dreams…” - Ramos