The Long Ball Futebol podcast is back after a brief hiatus for the World Cup, and what a week to come back, with one of the biggest games in the Primeira Liga to discuss, the Lisbon Derby.

Barney & Albert dissect the 2-2 draw at the Estadio da Luz at the weekend, whether Sporting are showing signs of improvement, and whether Benfica are quite as imperious as they looked before the World Cup.

There’s also discussion of Porto and Braga as they gratefully take the opportunity to gain ground on the league leaders, and Paços de Ferreira who become the first club to experience a ‘new manager bounce’ with their old manager.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

