On this week’s show, Barney & Albert discuss another dramatic week of Primeira Liga football. There are wins for the top four but some convince more than others, as Benfica breeze past Santa Clara, Braga put in an impressive battling performance against Paços de Ferreira, Porto do just enough against Vitória, and Sporting are far from convincing against Vizela.

Outside the top four we focus on high-flying Arouca who sit 6th in the table and thumped Portimonense 4-0, and the relegation battle gets interesting as Marítimo get another win, and Paços continue to show signs of improvement.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

