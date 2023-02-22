This week on the Long Ball Futebol Podcast, Barney & Albert discuss all the action from the Primeira Liga as Portugal’s top four clubs respond to their varying fortunes in European competition.

There’s also discussion of Paços de Ferreira’s continued revival, Marítimo fighting for survival but slipping up against a spirited Portimonense, while Estoril Praia and Santa Clara continue to struggle at the bottom of the table.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

