On this week’s Long Ball Futebol Podcast, Albert and Barney discuss an entertaining draw between Porto and Braga, which only seems to benefit Benfica, who go 10 points clear at the top of the table. Surely this puts the nail in the coffin of the title race, but who will finish second in that coveted Champions League spot?

Plus there’s a listener Q&A where we answer all your questions, including the best young players in the league, how far the remaining clubs will go in Europe, the most enjoyable teams to watch outside the Big Three, and ways to improve attendances at Liga matches.

