Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Derby after derby in the Primeira Liga

11 January 2024

On this week’s Long Ball Futebol podcast, Albert and Barney discuss not one, not two, but three (sort of) derbies in the Primeira Liga.

Braga host Minho rivals Vitória, Boavista host Porto in arguably Portugal’s most miserable derby, and Sporting dominate Estoril from the other side of Lisbon, plus a whole lot more.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

Related: Late stunner gives Vitória de Guimarães a 1-1 draw at Braga

Related: New year glow sees Benfica hit three past Arouca away from home

Related: Porto held to a 1-1 draw at Boavista in the Invicta derby

Related: Sporting crush Estoril Praia 5-1 at Alvalade