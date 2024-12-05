Featured

The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Big shoes to fill as the Portuguese title race is back on!

05 December 2024

This week, the Long Ball Futebol podcast welcomes guests Andrew Batista and Kevin Fernandes to discuss Jornada 12 of the Primeira Liga season.

João Pereira loses his first league game in charge of Sporting, allowing Benfica and Porto to close the gap at the top of the table. The show also discusses Rio Ave being part of a multi-club ownership conglomerate and how that will impact the league.

You can contact the show on X @LongBallFutebol.

