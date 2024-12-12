Featured

Porto 2-0 Midtjylland - Estádio do Dragão to the rescue in the Europa League

12 December 2024

Porto got their UEFA Europa League campaign back on track at Estádio do Dragão where they produced a deserved 2-0 victory against Midtjylland.

Danny Namaso’s deflected header put them ahead in the first half before Fábio Vieira instigated their second goal in the 56th minute when Pepê’s cross was converted by Samu Aghehowa.

Adam Buksa scored in added time with the goal ruled out by the VAR, the Dragons collecting a vital three points which puts them back into the play-off positions.

End to end football

Porto asserted their authority early on with Fábio Vieira the main instigator, shooting straight at Elías Ólafsson before another effort was blocked by Mads Sorensen.

Midtjylland had a great chance in the 15th minute after a poor pass from Pepê. Mikel Krüger-Johnsen sent Adam Buksa clear, Otávio doing well to recover and divert the ball wide.

Vieira fired over the bar before the Dragons opened the scoring in the 29th minute. Stephen Estáquio’s cross picked out Danny Namaso, his header taking a big deflection off Sorensen that gave 22 gave Ólafsson no chance.

The Danish club went close to equalising four minutes later when Krüger-Johnsen released Buksa once again. The Polish striker got ahead of Nehuén Pérez who dragged him down, referee Aleksandar Stavrev not interested in awarding a penalty.

Porto ended the first half strong with Namaso’s shot blocked and Pepê narrowly missing the top corner.

Pepê had a great chance to double the advantage in the 54th minute. Samu Aghehowa’s pinpoint cross picked out the Brazilian at the back post, his weak effort kicked away by a diving Ólafsson.

Vieira all class

He didn’t have to wait long to make amends after playing a role in Porto’s second goal just two minutes later. The move was started by Vieira who danced past two players and delivered a beautiful pass that sent Pepê into the box, his cross steered into the net by Samu.

Samu tested Ólafsson before getting past Ousmane Diao and driving into the box, a heavy touch allowing the goalkeeper to smother the danger.

Vieira was replaced by Iván Jaime as an injured Ólafsson made way for Jonas Lössl.

Jaime immediately created a chance for Samu that he sent wide, Namaso then getting into the box without being able to test Lössl.

Buksa scored in added time to set up a grandstand finish but the VAR spotted Diao offside, the goal ruled out as Porto took all three points to move back into the play-off positions.

Home comfort

Porto have failed to win in five road games including a 2-1 defeat at Moreirense that ended their Taça de Portugal campaign. A 4-1 defeat at Benfica in the Primeira Liga was followed by an unlucky 1-1 draw at Famalicão.

A 2-1 loss at Lazio and 2-2 draw at Anderlecht saw them slip out of the play-off positions in the Europa League, the victory against Midtjylland a vital one that gets them back into contention.

Porto continue to get it done at Estádio do Dragão where they have won nine of ten matches this season, the last five victories coming with a clean sheet. Their home form doesn’t appear to be impressing their supporters.

A significant proportion of fans including the Super Dragões appear to have abandoned their team, the attendance against Midtjylland likely to be lower than the meagre 32810 that witnessed the 2-0 win against Casa Pia.

Give Vieira the ball

Vítor Bruno brought Danny Namaso back into the starting side to support Samu. Whether he deserves to or can sustain a spot in the starting side remains doubtful. Galeno occupied the left-back position and Alan Varela came back into midfield at the expense of the absent Nico González.

I don’t understand why Bruno would want Vieira to spend so much time near the touchline, but I am clearly not a coach. As the president of the Fábio Vieira fan club, I would like to see the playmaker occupy a central role and get on the ball as much as possible.

The class Vieira showed to instigate Porto’s second goal is all the proof required. I think the manager should just keep it simple, give Vieira the ball and have players ahead of him and out wide making runs behind the oppositon defence.

Bruno still seems confused and doesn't appear to know what his best side is, and that could be a problem with Christmas just two weeks away.

By Matthew Marshall