Join PortuGOAL’s Matthew Marshall and Tom Kundert as they discuss Portugal’s 2-1 defeat to South Korea at the 2022 World Cup and look ahead to the Seleção’s Round-of-16 clash against Switzerland.

Music in this episode is from Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s 2010 album ‘Live in Chicago’.

To listen to the podcast click on the player button below.

PortuGOAL · PortuGOAL 2022 World Cup Podcast Part 5 - Seleção stay top despite 2-1 defeat to South Korea

