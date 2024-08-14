Featured

The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: One week gone and two Primeira Liga clubs in crisis!

14 August 2024

The Primeira Liga is back, and brings with it an instant dose of drama and chaos as Braga manager Daniel Sousa is sacked just hours after their first league game of the season.

Meanwhile, Benfica fall to a shock defeat against Famalicão as their season gets off to the worst possible start, triggering fierce criticism of coach Roger Schmidt and president Rui Costa.

Plus we discuss Porto and Sporting winning in impressive fashion, as well as all the action from the rest of the league.

To listen to the podcast, click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on X @LongBallFutebol.

Related: Nélson Oliveira fires Vitória de Guimarães to a 1-0 win in Arouca

Related: Daniel Sousa sacked after late Kikas equaliser earns Estrela da Amadora a 1-1 draw in Braga

Related: False start sees Benfica enter the new league campaign with shock 2-0 defeat to Famalicão

Related: Santa Clara back with a bang as Azoreans thrash Estoril 4-1

Related: Porto off to a winning start in the Primeira Liga after 3-0 victory over Gil Vicente

Related: Sporting begin title defence with 3-1 victory over Rio Ave at Alvalade