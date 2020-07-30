Another Liga NOS season in the bag also means the closure of the PortuGOAL Figure of the Week feature for another campaign.
For the duration of the 2019/20 the vast majority of clubs were represented across the season, as is the intention, only Boavista failing to get a piece on their player/manager.
Some interesting patterns emerged on reflection of the year as a whole, such as Famalicão and Benfica being heavily featured in the first weeks of the season before drying up later on, as the teams’ respective form followed suit.
Perhaps aptly league champions Porto were represented the most with four articles, although conversely despite struggling throughout the season on and off the pitch Belenenses found themselves represented on three occasions due to fine individual displays.
Links to all the pieces are available below, as is the option to read about represented figures from both 2017/18 and 2018/19.
Enjoy, and see you in September.
Week 1 - Nuno Tavares, Benfica
Week 3 - Mehdi Taremi, Rio Ave
Week 4 - João Pedro Sousa, Famalicão
Week 5 - Fábio Martins, Famalicão
Week 6 - Lucas Evangelista, Vitória Guimarães
Week 9 - Carlos Vinícius, Benfica
Week 10 - Giorgi Makaridze, Vitória Setúbal
Week 11 - Luciano Vietto, Sporting
Week 12 - Vítor Oliveira, Gil Vicente
Week 13 - Hervé Koffi, Belenenses
Week 17 - Zidane Banjaqui, Aves
Week 18 - Silvestre Varela, Belenenses
Week 19 - Filipe Soares, Moreirense
Week 20 - Bruno Duarte, Vitória Guimarães
Week 21 - Moussa Marega, Porto
Week 22 - Gelson Dala, Rio Ave
Week 23 - Pepa, Paços Ferreira
Week 24 - Francisco Trincão, Braga
Week 25 - Mateus Pasinato, Moreirense
Week 27 - Jovane Cabral, Sporting
Week 28 - João Henriques, Santa Clara
Week 31 - José Gomes, Marítimo
Week 32 - Paulo Sérgio, Portimonense
Week 34 - Natxo González, Tondela
By Jamie Farr