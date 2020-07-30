Another Liga NOS season in the bag also means the closure of the PortuGOAL Figure of the Week feature for another campaign.

For the duration of the 2019/20 the vast majority of clubs were represented across the season, as is the intention, only Boavista failing to get a piece on their player/manager.

Some interesting patterns emerged on reflection of the year as a whole, such as Famalicão and Benfica being heavily featured in the first weeks of the season before drying up later on, as the teams’ respective form followed suit.

Perhaps aptly league champions Porto were represented the most with four articles, although conversely despite struggling throughout the season on and off the pitch Belenenses found themselves represented on three occasions due to fine individual displays.

Links to all the pieces are available below, as is the option to read about represented figures from both 2017/18 and 2018/19.

Enjoy, and see you in September.

Week 1 - Nuno Tavares, Benfica

Week 2 - Zé Luís, Porto

Week 3 - Mehdi Taremi, Rio Ave

Week 4 - João Pedro Sousa, Famalicão

Week 5 - Fábio Martins, Famalicão

Week 6 - Lucas Evangelista, Vitória Guimarães

Week 7 - Anderson, Famalicão

Week 8 - Licá, Belenenses

Week 9 - Carlos Vinícius, Benfica

Week 10 - Giorgi Makaridze, Vitória Setúbal

Week 11 - Luciano Vietto, Sporting

Week 12 - Vítor Oliveira, Gil Vicente

Week 13 - Hervé Koffi, Belenenses

Week 14 - Pizzi, Benfica

Week 15 - Ruben Amorím, Braga

Week 16 - Jesús Corona, Porto

Week 17 - Zidane Banjaqui, Aves

Week 18 - Silvestre Varela, Belenenses

Week 19 - Filipe Soares, Moreirense

Week 20 - Bruno Duarte, Vitória Guimarães

Week 21 - Moussa Marega, Porto

Week 22 - Gelson Dala, Rio Ave

Week 23 - Pepa, Paços Ferreira

Week 24 - Francisco Trincão, Braga

Week 25 - Mateus Pasinato, Moreirense

Week 26 - Ronan, Tondela

Week 27 - Jovane Cabral, Sporting

Week 28 - João Henriques, Santa Clara

Week 29 - Nanú, Marítimo

Week 30 - Paulinho, Braga

Week 31 - José Gomes, Marítimo

Week 32 - Paulo Sérgio, Portimonense

Week 33 - Otávio, Porto

Week 34 - Natxo González, Tondela

By Jamie Farr

@FRfutebolJamie